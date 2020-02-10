Bong Joon-ho’s parasite wins in the best international feature film and the best director category; Director receives permanent ovation

Oscar 2020: The day has come when everyone waited to find out who wins the Academy Awards this year. The films that are nominated this year are phenomenal. Upon reaching the category of Best International Film, many films such as Parasite, Les Misérables, Honeyland, Corpus, Christi and Pain and Glory were nominated.

Well, Bong Joon-ho’s parasite has won the award for Best International Film, as well as Best Direction categories. When he went to collect his prize on stage, the audience was full of applause and everyone gave him a big ovation.

While receiving the award, the director said he appreciates that the organizers of the Academy Award have named the “International Feature” category of “Foreign Language Film”. He also praised and congratulated the other talents and film artists present there. The principal said that when he was at school, he was a Martin Scorsese fan and that he never thought he would be nominated and win the Oscars.

Along with this, Bong Joon-ho also won the Best Original Screenplay Award for Parasite. The film is celebrated and appreciated worldwide and has a stellar cast of Cho Yeo-jeong, Park-So-dam, Choi Woo-shik, Kang-Ho Song, Jeong Ji-so, Lee Sun Gyn and Lee Jeong-eun .

Parasite is also nominated in the Best Movie category for the 2020 Oscars along with 1917, Ford V Ferrari, Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story.

