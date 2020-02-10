Bong Joon Ho wins the best original screenplay for ‘Parasite’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’ gets an adapted Oscar

“I thank my wife that she has always been an inspiration and all the actors that are here with me today to bring this film to life,” said Bong in his acceptance speech by his translator Sharon Choi. When co-author Han Jin-won thanked his parents for their support and storytelling at Chumro, Bong couldn’t help but stare lovingly at the Oscar trophy and smile.

The academy also awarded the New Zealand director Waititi for the satirical anti-war film “Jojo Rabbit” for the adapted screenplay. Waititi was the first indigenous person to ever win the Oscar for the most customized script. An overwhelmed Waititi thanked his mother for introducing Christine Leunens’ book “Caging Skies”, which served as the basis for “Jojo Rabbit”.

“Amazing, thank you. I thank my mother for being my mother and for giving me the book that I adapted. Without you, there wouldn’t have been. Thanks to the producers of the film … There are many people whom I want to thank but not because I can’t remember them.

“This is really great and I dedicate it to all indigenous children around the world who want to do art and dance. We are the original storytellers and we can do it here,” said the 44-year-old filmmaker. Both “Parasite” and “Jojo Rabbit” had received the BAFTA award for the most adapted script.