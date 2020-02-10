Bong Joon Ho Watching his Oscar for the best original screenplay from Parasite is quite a mood

In 2015, a hashtag trend on Twitter ignored the actual Oscar ceremony: #OscarsSoWhite.

At the 88th Academy Awards, the hashtag trend indicated that the majority of the Oscars were white and male. The winners of the prizes were also (no surprises!) Mostly male and white.

Five years later, at the 92nd Academy Awards, it finally seems that things, no matter how gradual, are finally changing.

While receiving a Golden Globe for his film, Parasite, director Bong Joon Ho said, “Once you have overcome the barrier of subtitles of an inch, you will be introduced to so many more great films.”

It seems that the Oscars were finally able to overcome the one-inch high barrier of subtitles. Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won won the best original scenario for Parasite.

Parasite is the first Asian film that has ever won an Oscar for the best original scenario. When he received the Oscar, Bong Joon Ho explained how much this Oscar meant: “We never write to represent our countries, but this is the very first Oscar in South Korea.”

Shortly after the win, a photo of Bong Joon Ho looking at his prize turned viral, with people realizing how much the prize meant to him while holding the Oscar in his hand.

Although Parasite’s victory is monumental for many reasons, this does not of course mean that the representation we want is here. It is a long, slow process to get there. But the Academy that slowly overcomes the language, subtitles, country and ethnic race barrier certainly means one thing – that the process has certainly begun.

PARASITE is the first non-English-language film that won the best original screenplay 17 years ago. #Oscars

