CASTLE ROCK, CO (KCNC) – A bond of $ 250,000 has been established for Kelly Turner. She is accused of the murder of her daughter Olivia Gant. Turner said his daughter had a terminal illness and raised funds through GoFundMe and other means. Gant died in 2017.

The girl also benefited from the Make-A-Wish foundation, police and fire departments.

At a hearing in the Douglas County District Court, lawyer for Turner said that 20 doctors were lined up to counter the doctors from the prosecution.

Turner is also charged with theft, charitable fraud, counterfeiting and attempting to influence an official.

The investigation into Olivia’s death began after doctors at the Colorado Children’s Hospital became suspicious when Turner brought her older daughter due to “bone pain.”

A charge has been set for February 28.

