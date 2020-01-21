Bon Jovi announces concert tour with Bryan Adams [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

80s classic rock fans recently received some good news. Bon Jovi, known for songs like “It’s My Life,” “You Give Love A Bad Name,” and “Livin ‘On A Prayer,” recently announced a summer 2020 tour. The band visited their pages of social media to share news and reveal concert dates.
We start 2020 with a tour announcement 🙌 Our # BonJovi2020 tour with @bryanadams starts in June! Backstage with JBJ Fan Club & @americanexpress Card The pre-sale of members begins on Tuesday January 21 at 10 am local time. The public sale begins on Friday, January 24. See www.bonjovi.com for more details. June 10, 2020 – Tacoma, WA June 11, 2020 – Portland, OR June 13, 2020 – Sacramento, California June 16, 2020 – San Jose, California June 18, 2020 – Los Angeles, California June 20, 2020 – Las Vegas, NV * June 23, 2020 – San Antonio, TX June 25, 2020 – Dallas, TX June 26, 2020 – Tulsa, OK July 10, 2020 – Toronto, ON * July 14, 2020 – Newark, NJ July 16, 2020 – Boston, MA July 19, 2020 – Detroit, MI July 21, 2020 – Chicago, IL July 23, 2020 – St. Louis, MO July 25, 2020 – Washington, DC July 27, 2020 – New York, NY July 28, 2020 – New York, NY * without Bryan Adams
Called the Bon Jovi: 2020 tour, named after an upcoming album, it will start in June and continue until the end of July. The rock star of the 80s will support the group during most of the tour, Bryan Adams. Adams is known for singing songs like “Heaven” and “Summer of ’69”.
The general public will be able to buy tickets this Friday, January 24. Given the limited number of tour dates, fans of the 80s rockers may not be likely to see them in person if they wait too long.
June 10
Tacoma, WA, United States
$ 126
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
June 11
Portland, OR, United States
$ 127
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
June 13
Sacramento, California, United States
$ 123
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
June 16
San Jose, California, United States
$ 122
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
June 18
Inglewood, California, United States
$ 129
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
June 23
San Antonio, TX, United States
$ 120
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
June 25
Dallas, TX, United States
$ 127
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
June 26
Tulsa, OK, United States
$ 128
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
Jul 10
Toronto, ON, CA
$ 119
Jul 14
Newark, NJ, United States
$ 104
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
Jul 16
Boston, MA, United States
$ 113
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
Jul 19
Detroit, MI, United States
$ 107
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
Jul 21
Chicago, IL, United States
$ 120
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
23 Jul
Saint Louis, MO, United States
$ 123
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
Jul 25
Washington, DC, United States
$ 103
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
Jul 27
New York, NY, United States
$ 114
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
Jul 28
New York, NY, United States
$ 116
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams