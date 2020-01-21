Bon Jovi announces concert tour with Bryan Adams [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

80s classic rock fans recently received some good news. Bon Jovi, known for songs like “It’s My Life,” “You Give Love A Bad Name,” and “Livin ‘On A Prayer,” recently announced a summer 2020 tour. The band visited their pages of social media to share news and reveal concert dates.

Called the Bon Jovi: 2020 tour, named after an upcoming album, it will start in June and continue until the end of July. The rock star of the 80s will support the group during most of the tour, Bryan Adams. Adams is known for singing songs like “Heaven” and “Summer of ’69”.

The general public will be able to buy tickets this Friday, January 24. Given the limited number of tour dates, fans of the 80s rockers may not be likely to see them in person if they wait too long.

Concert dates below. For more information, click here!

June 10

Tacoma, WA, United States

$ 126

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

June 11

Portland, OR, United States

$ 127

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

June 13

Sacramento, California, United States

$ 123

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

June 16

San Jose, California, United States

$ 122

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

June 18

Inglewood, California, United States

$ 129

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

June 23

San Antonio, TX, United States

$ 120

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

June 25

Dallas, TX, United States

$ 127

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

June 26

Tulsa, OK, United States

$ 128

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

Jul 10

Toronto, ON, CA

$ 119

Jul 14

Newark, NJ, United States

$ 104

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

Jul 16

Boston, MA, United States

$ 113

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

Jul 19

Detroit, MI, United States

$ 107

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

Jul 21

Chicago, IL, United States

$ 120

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

23 Jul

Saint Louis, MO, United States

$ 123

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

Jul 25

Washington, DC, United States

$ 103

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

Jul 27

New York, NY, United States

$ 114

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

Jul 28

New York, NY, United States

$ 116

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams