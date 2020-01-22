Bombay High Court granted temporary protection to DIG Nishikant More, accused of sexual violence

The court also declared that when the alleged incident of sexual assault took place on June 5, 2019 on the victim’s birthday, his family was present.

“The manner and behavior of the victim in the video creates doubt about the alleged incident,” said judge Naik. The judiciary returned the case for a new hearing on February 17.

Plus approached HC last week after the Panvel Sessions Court denied his request for early bail. In his plea, the accused said that all of the allegations were “baseless”, and the complaint against him was made due to the financial dispute between the two families.

According to Navi Mumbai police, the girl was attacked at her home in the town of Taloja, in the neighboring district of Raigad, during her birthday on June 5, 2019.

The father of the victim claimed that, while she had filed a complaint on July 12, 2019, the police refused to take cognizance of it and that an FIR was filed late on December 26, 2019.

.