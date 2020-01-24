Mumbai: There was reason to rejoice over a 30-year-old Ukrainian national after the Bombay High Court on Friday ordered immigration officials not to penalize her for her prolonged stay in India. The HC also ordered the authorities to examine and quickly decide on his five-year visa application.

The woman – Nataliya Yesaulenko, who embraced Hinduism – approached a bench of judges Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Riyaz Chagla, pointing out the so-called “ authoritarianism and arbitrariness ” manifested by the immigration authorities, while issuing him a visa.

According to Yesaulenko, she worked as a beginning artist in Hritik Roshan’s star Mohenjo Daro. She said she landed in India after a brief “online connection” with Kandivali resident Chirag Vegda. The couple married in 2015 and in less than a year, she says, Vegda abused her and then threw her out of her house and she was forced to live in one or more places. another refuge for a year.

In her plea, Yesaulenko said that she finally got a single room to live in too after Vegda started paying 25,000 rupees a month for maintenance after a fierce battle in a Borivali court.

The foreigner, who now runs a dance school in the Kandivali region, has accused immigration authorities of invading her privacy and deliberately delaying the issuance of a five-year visa. She claimed that the authorities only issued her tourist visas of three or six months despite the fact that she is the wife of Vegda legally married according to the Hindu Marriage Law. She also challenged the “exorbitant” rates charged by the immigration authorities to issue her short-term visas.

“I dispute the repeated short-term visas successively issued by the authorities without taking into account my eligibility, the circumstances and the good faith which enabled me to obtain a five-year visa. The discretion exercised to issue such visas is arbitrary, fanciful, fanciful, to my great detriment, “said Yesaulenko in his plea.

She alleged that the authorities had clearly disobeyed Hindu matrimonial law and were absolutely racist towards her marriage by treating her as a random tourist and not as a legally married wife of Vegda.

After hearing his grievances, Justice Dharmadhikari asked lawyer Sandesh Patil, who represented the immigration authorities, to waive the 5,000-rupee sentence imposed on him for his extended stay. “In addition, consider his request for a five-year visa on the merits,” said judge Dharmadhikari while adjourning the file until next week.

.