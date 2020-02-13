Bombardier is leaving commercial aviation with the sale of A220 to Airbus

Bombardier had already sold a majority stake in its C-series jetliner to Airbus in 2018, which renamed it A220

Canada’s Bombardier, once the third largest aircraft manufacturer, announced on Thursday that it would sell its A220 stake to Airbus and the Quebec government, leaving commercial aviation after a failed expansion.

The highly indebted Montreal-based company is also reportedly in talks about the sale of its railroad division to the French company Alstom, which would make the former Canadian production titan only build business jets.

Bombardier said it will receive $ 591 million from Airbus for its 33.58 percent stake in the joint Airbus Canada Limited Partnership (ACLP).

The funds are said to be used to repay more than $ 9 billion of his debt.

Thursday’s transaction increases Airbus’ stake in the A220 to 75 percent, while the Quebec government, which has helped fund its development, retains a 25 percent stake (versus 16 percent). Quebec is now planning to sell its stake to Airbus in 2026, three years later than planned.

“This transaction supports our efforts to improve our capital structure and completes our strategic exit from commercial aerospace,” said Alain Bellemare, CEO of Bombardier.

Securing Canadian jobs

The deal is structured to secure more than 14,000 jobs at Bombardier Aeronautics in Quebec.

Over the past decade, Bombardier has invested heavily in the development of three new aircraft, including more than $ 6 billion for the A220. This was the first new design in the category of single-aisle aircraft with 100 to 150 seats in more than 25 aircraft years and was to compete against the giants Airbus and Boeing.

The company, controlled by heirs of its founder and inventor of the snowmobile in the 1940s, wanted to build on the success of its regional aircraft program in the 1990s.

However, after Boeing successfully applied to the government of President Donald Trump to fine Bombardier to prevent the sale of its C-series aircraft in the huge U.S. market, the Canadian company turned to Airbus for production strength and use Airbus’s international reach for sales.

The Learjet 85 program was discontinued after losing $ 2 billion.

Under Bellemare’s leadership, Bombardier has also sold its water bomber, Q400 turboprop, CRJ regional jet and flight training departments over the past five years.

The A220 has been praised by operators and travelers for its fuel savings, relatively quiet engines, and cabin features.

It has a range of more than 6,000 kilometers and a seating capacity between the traditional commuter aircraft and the Airbus A320 family, which can accommodate 180 to 240 people and has become a workhorse on medium-haul routes.

Since the program was adopted, Airbus has received 658 orders for the A220.

However, additional cash investments are needed to boost A220 production, and neither Bombardier nor Quebec have been willing to raise funds given the projected lower returns.

Under the agreement, Bombardier will not have to make a $ 700 million investment in the joint venture next year.

The company reported a net loss of $ 1.6 billion for fiscal 2019 on revenue of $ 15.7 billion on Thursday.

Bombardier is sticking to its last airliner line

