Explosive New York Times report detailing unpublished draft manuscript of former national security adviser John Bolton added new uncertainty to this week’s crucial vote to determine whether the Senate should subpoena witnesses and documents in the President Donald Trump’s recall proceedings, several GOP sources said.

Citing several people to describe Bolton’s unpublished manuscript project, The Times reported that Bolton claimed that Trump told him in August that he wanted to continue providing military aid to Ukraine until the country assists in investigations of Democrats – including former Vice President Joe Biden.

A source with direct knowledge of the manuscript told CNN that The Times tells Bolton’s account of Ukraine’s assistance in the discussion with Trump is accurate.

In a series of nightly tweets, Trump has denied allegations that Bolton’s aid to Ukraine was linked to an investigation into the Bidens. “I have NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was linked to investigations of the Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about it at the time of his very public dismissal, “Trump tweeted.

Before the Times report, GOP leaders were confident that they would beat the vote this week. But now it’s less certain, according to three GOP sources.

“Voting on witnesses was always going to be difficult,” said a source involved in the strategy. “History clearly shows it again.”

Democrats quickly highlighted the Times report to reinforce their calls for Bolton to testify. Here is an overview of the procedural process before a witness testifies publicly:

Bolton’s alleged revelations come as the president’s legal team begins to take over the Senate floor to present his case, detailing Trump’s defense after three days of listening to the arguments of those who removed the House.

The defense attorney’s presentation on Saturday sought to punch holes in the Democratic case, arguing that the Chamber did not provide the full context when making their submissions and using excerpts from testimony from the House Intelligence Committee to assert that there was no counterpart with Ukraine.

“We do not believe they have come close to meeting their burden for what they are asking you to do,” said Pat Cipollone, a White House lawyer. “In fact, we think when you hear the facts, and that is what we intend to cover today – the facts – you will find that the President has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

But where will Trump’s defense team go in the coming week? Well, Biden is waiting for some attention.

“Look, they bothered me completely all the time and everything that happened has increased,” Biden told CNN on Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa. “Look, you know it’s a bunch of malarkey’s.”

Speaking briefly to reporters after an event with the International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ironworkers, Biden said he did not think he would need to respond to the defense team when ‘she resumes her presentation this week.

Biden said, “I expect them to” work it out, adding, “This is why (Trump) is in trouble.”

Witness watch

Even before the story of Sunday’s New York Times, Senator Mitt Romney said it was “very likely” that he would be in favor of calling witnesses in the impeachment trial, but would not decide until after the opening of the debates.

In reality, perhaps only four GOP senators would vote in favor of calling witnesses who could testify against the president. This short list includes Romney, the Sens Sens moderates. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and endangered senators for re-election such as Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado.

Collins and Murkowski have also indicated that they are open to hearing witnesses, if they believe this is necessary after the opening of oral argument.

Nadler to miss parts of Senate trial

House Judge Committee chairman Jerry Nadler announced Sunday that he would miss parts of the ongoing Senate recall trial to help care for his wife while undergoing cancer treatment.

“In December, after the House Judicial Committee marked up the indictments against President Donald J. Trump, my wife was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to fight the spread of cancer, “Nadler said in a statement on Sunday.

“On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with the doctors, determine a path to follow and begin her treatment. I am sorry to miss part of the Senate removal process, which is of crucial importance to our democracy. “

The last

House Director Goes Personal – On the last day of the opening argument to remove Trump from office, the chief deputy, representative Adam Schiff of California, first turned to the little representative known Jason Crow from Colorado.

Crow, a first-year congressman and a military veteran, took a key Republican argument: after a few months, aid was released, and Ukraine never announced the Biden investigation Trump was looking for.

“This defense would be laughable if this problem were not so serious,” said Crow. “Real people, real lives are at stake. Every day, every hour counts. So no, the delay was not insignificant. Just ask the Ukrainians sitting in the trenches right now. “

Trump’s lawyer receives SNL treatment – Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz, played by guest star Jon Lovitz, found himself in hell during the cold opening of “Saturday Night Live”.

The Lovitz Dershowitz met with Senators Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) and Susan Collins (Cecily Strong) about the recall process before having a heart attack.

House director’s hope – House dismissal chief Zoe Lofgren said on Sunday that she hoped Republican senators who disagreed with a citation during house argument would not let her shape their decision as to whether Trump had committed serious crimes or misdemeanors.

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper about “the state of the Union” if it was a “mistake” for Schiff, the chief responsible for the impeachment of the Democrats, to quote a CBS News report on the last day of the pleadings The opening of her team, Lofgren, also a Californian Democrat, said she did not know if this was the case.

“But I hope the senators will not leave – citing a CBS report that Adam himself said (he) did not know if that was correct in making a decision for the country as to whether the president had committed high crimes and misdemeanors, “she said. “I can’t believe the president’s misconduct would be ignored because of something like this.”

Parnas recording puts GOP on defense

GOP navigates fallout from Trump’s nearly 90-minute recording released Saturday at 2018 donors’ dinner that included indicted businessman Lev Parnas, Soviet-born businessman which the president said he did not know.

The tape shows Trump speaking animatedly of the removal of US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch – at one point, “Get rid of her!”

CNN Tapper on Sunday squeezed Republican Senator James Lankford onto the tape in an exchange that shows how far the GOP will go to defend the president.

Tapper: “… when asked about Parnas, President Trump said,” I don’t know anything about him. “This proves that it is not true.”

Lankford: “Yes, it was a fundraising dinner in the spring of 2018, a year and a half ago, where the president literally takes a bunch of photos, walks in, sits down for dinner. It’s a dinner, about 25 people. They have dinner then he leaves. I don’t see it as a relationship. “

Type: “It’s a 90-minute recording.”

Lankford: “I understand that, but it’s a dinner. It is 90 minutes during a dinner that he enters and really participates in this. It’s hard to tell the president who meets a thousand people a day. Okay, do you know this person who was having dinner with you a year and a half ago and to say that you have a relationship… ”

Go here for a reminder of Trump’s other interactions with Parnas.

Trump legal team audit

Trump’s legal team launched its opening arguments during the Senate removal trial on Saturday morning.

In defending the president, White House assistant lawyer Mike Purpura said the case was based on a set of key facts “that have not changed and will not change”.

Here is a breakdown of these “facts” and other complaints from CNN’s Facts First team:

Purpura said, “The transcript shows that the president did not subordinate security assistance or meetings to anything. The suspended security assistance funds are not even mentioned in the appeal. “

In an attempt to demonstrate that Trump did not engage in counterparty because the Ukrainians got what they wanted without ever announcing an investigation into the 2016 elections or the Bidens, Purpura argued that “a Presidential meeting was held on September 25 without the Ukrainian government announcing investigations. “

Purpura said that “no witness has said that the president himself said there was a connection between investigations and security assistance, a presidential meeting or anything else.”

Scenes you won’t see on TV

Press access to the Senate Chamber for the dismissal trial has been severely restricted, and the only television coverage is by cameras controlled by the Senate itself.

But designer Bill Hennessy attended the impeachment trial this week, painting the scene on the Senate floor for the first, second, third and fourth day.

Here’s what he saw on Saturday: