Bolton review letter from Witte Huis about manuscript

Former team of national security adviser John Bolton accused the White House on Friday of trying to suppress his unpublished book after the message came out that the National Security Council had sent him a letter expressing concern about the fact that the manuscript contained confidential information.

The White House has reviewed Bolton’s book, which will be released next month, for classified material as part of a standard review process prior to publication.

Sarah Tinsley, a senior Bolton adviser, issued a statement on Friday confirming that a letter from the NSC had been sent to Chuck Cooper, Bolton’s lawyer. The news that the letter had been sent had begun to circulate in Washington earlier in the day.

“This latest leak from the NSC pre-publication review process raises even more concerns that the process has been thoroughly broken, and that it is more about suppressing the Ambassador Bolton book than about classification issues,” Tinsley said.

She said that Bolton was reviewing the letter and would respond. She said that Bolton continues to believe “that the manuscript contains no legitimately classified material.”

The book claims that President Donald Trump has linked the suspension of military aid to Ukraine to the country’s willingness to help investigate the president’s political rivals. That claim would contradict an important defense that Trump’s lawyers claimed during his Senate removal process – that there was no consideration when it came to helping Ukraine. Trump was acquitted on Wednesday on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Revelations about Bolton’s book emerged during the Trump trial. Democrats demanded that he be called to testify, but Republicans rejected calls to ask him to testify.

