Bolton claims Trump has tied Ukrainian aid to the Biden investigation

Like any other Trump cabinet member displaced, former national security advisor / human mustache John Bolton has received a book contract. In it, Bolton writes that Trump actually wanted to hold back aid to Ukraine until the Ukrainian government agreed to investigate the Bidens. This appears to be information that he may want to share.

According to the New York Times, Trump said in a draft of the memoirs to be released that the president wanted to withhold $ 391 million pledged to Ukraine to harass officials in Ukraine. Check out Hunter Biden’s job with the Ukrainian natural gas producer Burisma Holdings. If Bolton’s accounts are correct, they will surely support the Democrats’ charge against Trump.

Bolton has also reportedly involved several other Team Trump members, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. Per the Times:

Over a dozen pages, Mr. Bolton described how the Ukraine affair developed over several months until he left the White House in September. He described not only the private devaluation of Ukraine by the president, but also new details about senior cabinet officials who have publicly attempted to bypass participation.

For example, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo privately admitted that President Rudolph W. Giuliani’s lawyer’s allegation that the Ambassador to Ukraine was corrupt and that Mr. Giuliani may have acted on behalf of other clients, Mr. Bolton, was unfounded.

Note that the public may never read Bolton’s account and should not pay for this book either (Bolton is said to have sent the manuscript to the White House for review before publication, which means there is enough time for regression and revision.

But they could watch Bolton testify on national television – The Times sources say the manuscript is a rough representation of what Bolton would swear under oath if asked to testify in the impeachment process. Bolton said earlier this month that he would do so if the Senate subpoenaed, which is unlikely to happen as the White House continues to block Democrats’ requests for testimony. The Hill reports that the Dems Bolton will push even more after this drop in pro-quo news, but I would not bet on it.

And if you’re curious, Bolton has received an advance of $ 2 million for these memoirs.