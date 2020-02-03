Punjabi Jazzy B singer, who has recreated his hit song “Jine Mera Dil Luteya” for the recently released Indian movie “Jawaani Jaaneman”, feels that the Bollywood music industry is facing a shortage of original ideas, reason why there are so many old songs. Being recently renovated.

“I think Bollywood is running out of ideas. That is why they have been recreating the old songs. But the trend is working. It is possible that the new generation does not know the old masterpieces, so they must now be enjoying the recreated versions. Then it is working, ”Jazzy B, whose original name is Jaswinder Singh Bains, told IANS.

Jazzy B on recreation: “Bollywood is running out of ideas, but the trend is working”

Indian-Canadian bhangra hip-hop also urged manufacturers to engage the original talent by recreating old songs.

“Make sure everyone gets their due credit. Whether original composer, singer or writer, they should also be part of the new versions and return old things in a new way, ”he added.

In addition to working in music in Bollywood, Jazzy B also focuses on collaborations with other artists.

“2020 is totally full. It’s my year man! I have recreated my own song “Dil luteya” after 16 or 17 years. It was a great experience. Now I am focusing on collaborations. I will also collaborate with Bohemia. I also have a couple of songs in Punjabi movies. There is going to be a lot of work this year, and I will work very hard, “he said.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!