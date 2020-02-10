Bollywood greets the parasite, Priyanka Chopra calls it the moment of representation

Parasite’s iconic victory at the 2020 Oscars has left the world happy. While spectators around the world celebrate, Bollywood is not far behind. While Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Sidharth Malhotra and Hansal Mehta have praised the film, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas believes that the great victory of the Korean movie Parasite by Bong Joon-ho.

According to Priyanka, the victory signals the fact that it is time for a wider representation in Hollywood, beyond the cinema that only the United States does.

“It is the moment of representation. As people and as artists. Our ship has the power to transcend borders and languages, and tonight” Parasite “demonstrates exactly that. Congratulations to the entire film for breaking the glass ceiling and making story as the first non-English movie to win the Best Movie, ”he wrote on his Instagram page.

Congratulating the South Korean film team for their great victory at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, he wrote: “Wow! It is very exciting to see an international film like “Parasite”, in Korean with English subtitles, which not only receives such a warm hug from the audience around the world, but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academies of the world “.

Priyanka also tweeted his congratulations: “Congratulations, @ParasiteMovie #Oscars”.

Panga’s director, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, wrote on his Twitter account: “The world of storytelling is literally evolving and it’s for us to see.” There is hope that, no matter who is or where it comes from, no dream is unattainable, we just have to keep living and breathing every day. # Parasite # Oscar2020 #ilovemovies #Moviegoals #Oscars “

Hansal Mehta wrote: “Wow. Parasite! I loved Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, but my favorite performance this year was Adam Driver in Marriage Story. He will win later for a much smaller performance. “

The filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri had a funny response when he wrote: “Chalo Parasite dekhne”. To which actor Sidharth Malhotra replied: “It is excellent! I must look brother.

The film created history at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony by winning four of the six categories in which it was nominated. These are: Best Movie, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Film.

At Sunday night’s gala, director Bong Joon-ho took the stage along with all his cast and crew while the audience gave them a big ovation.

The Korean drama is the first non-English film to win the Best Film Award at the Oscars. The film annoyed Hollywood favorites such as “1917”, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”, “Joker”, “Jojo Rabbit” and “The Irish” in the category.

Bong Joon-ho’s film is a black comedy thriller about members of a poor family who plan to work in a super-rich house by infiltrating the house one by one and posing as highly qualified employees who have no relationship with each other.

