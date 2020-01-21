Bolivia breaks relations with “SADR” and calls for dialogue between the parties

Months after the political crisis began, Bolivia has decided to suspend relations with the “Arab Democratic Republic of the Sahara” (SADR), the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement released on January 20.

The interim government in La Paz, following the declarations of the Kingdom of Morocco, has promised to maintain constructive neutrality and to support the efforts of the United Nations and the international community so that the parties can achieve a just and lasting outcome and a mutually acceptable solution based on the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter ».

Bolivia calls for dialogue between the parties

“Bolivia is determined to re-establish a relationship with the Kingdom of Morocco based on mutual respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in the internal affairs of both countries,” said the Bolivian Foreign Ministry in the same communiqué.

In the meantime, the ministry wrote that the country “called” those involved in the Western Sahara conflict to “use all mechanisms of dialogue and diplomacy to solve the problem as soon as possible.” The South American country called on the “international community and member states of the Arab Maghreb Union to step up their efforts to ensure stability and security in the region”.

Bolivia’s decision was made as the country has changed fundamentally since November 2019, when Bolivia’s unions, military and police proposed President Evo Morales’ resignation. Bolivia will hold presidential elections on May 3 that could ensure the return of the former regime.

At a press conference in Argentina, where he currently lives, former Bolivian President Evo Morales named a former economics minister as his party’s candidate for president on Sunday.

Since 2019, Rabat has taken root in the region through a series of political changes in Latin America, particularly with regard to the Western Sahara conflict.

Venezuela took the lead in January by promising to strengthen diplomatic relations with Morocco. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on a call to Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on January 29 that he wanted to build “open, solid, and expanded” relations with the kingdom.

Months later, Guaido appointed Jose Ignacio Guedez to Rabat as his “special representative”. Months after his appointment, Guedez attended a meeting with Morocco-accredited diplomats in Rabat.

In June El Salvador, another Latin American country, withdrew recognition of SADR. The decision was announced after Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita visited the country on a trip to Latin America. In the same month, Barbados followed in the footsteps of El Salvador and withdrew the recognition of “SADR” during a visit to Morocco by the country’s Prime Minister Mia Mottley.