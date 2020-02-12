Boko Haram: UNIMAID reacts to the murder of 30 people, including students in Borno

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) has responded to the murder of 30 people in the recent attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in Auno village in Konduga, Borno.

DAILY POST reported that the terrorists stormed the area at around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday and destroyed 18 vehicles.

There were reports that some passengers were kidnapped during the attack, apart from the 30 people who were killed.

Prof. Danjuma Gambo, director of radio and public relations at the University of Maiduguri, spoke about the incident with students, parents and the state government on Wednesday.

Gambo described the attack as “heartbreaking,” even as he recalled the recent loss of students in a similar situation.

He said, “It has now been confirmed that many precious lives and vast amounts of property have been destroyed in the incident.

“Unfortunately, a number of university students have strayed, which aggravates the deep pain and sadness that has already been inflicted on loved ones, students, parents, and other stakeholders.

“This devastating attack is a reminder of our recent colossal losses from the uprising, as we continue to restore peace and stability in the State of Borno and in the northeastern region.

“It should be remembered that university management has given all employees and students a travel note to restrict their movements and exercise vigilance when doing their legitimate business due to the escalating threats to life and property that have been observed recently.

“While the university community is grieving for the painful loss of our dear students, I would like to express our deepest condolences to families, friends, employees and students.

“Management will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of all employees and students on campus.”

In the meantime, Senator Kashim Shettima, former Governor of Borno State, advised the Nigerian Ministry of Defense immediately to form a credible body to investigate and investigate facts about the attack that killed 30 passengers in Auno, Borno State, on Sunday evening.