Boko Haram strikes again in Borno after Buhari’s visit [VIDEO]

A number of Borno residents fled their homes on Wednesday evening.

This followed an attack by Boko Haram in the Jiddari-Polo area near the state capital Maiduguri.

A video on social media shows people of different ages migrating to the city center outside of violence.

The new battle took place a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari left Borno for a sympathy visit.

Buhari was booed during the visit.

Security forces have been drawn into the area and are exchanging fires with the terrorists.

A local resident told DAILY POST that his brother, a security guard, called him on the phone and warned him not to return home soon.

In addition, employees of a non-governmental organization living in the region said they should stay inside and hide.

“I just received a message from our security manager that we shouldn’t go outside but stay inside and make sure we find the safest area in the house where we can hide,” he said.

Another resident said he had fled from his home to Pompomari on the other side of the city.

“I came out of the office and wanted to take a bath when I heard gunfire. They know that our area has always been their (Boko Haram) route to Maiduguri.

“Immediately I grabbed my car key and fled from the clash with soldiers. I found out they were rejected, but I’m sleeping somewhere else tonight, ”he said.

Attempts to get an answer from both the military and police in Maiduguri failed because their phones were turned off at the time of printing.