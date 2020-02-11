Boko Haram: Senator Shettima responds to insurgents’ murder of 30 travelers and tells the military what to do

Senator Kashim Shettima, former governor of Borno State, has advised the Nigerian Ministry of Defense to quickly form a credible body to transparently produce facts about how 30 passengers lost their lives on Sunday evening in Auno, Bormo State.

DAILY POST reported that the attack in Auno took place along the Maiduguri – Damaturu road, killing 30 people and destroying 18 vehicles.

The terrorists stormed the area at around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday.

The governor of Borno, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has since visited the site of the attack.

However, those who followed the governor and other security forces confirmed that the insurgents, besides the 30 dead, kidnapped passengers on three buses.

Shettima, who represents the central senatorial district of Borno in the Senate, where the city of Auno is located in the government district of Konduga, gave the advice in a statement he released in Abuja on Tuesday

“In the past few days and weeks, more and more unfortunate attacks by the callous Boko Haram have surfaced in some parts of the state of Borno. Of all, the Auno incident on Sunday evening was the most dehumanizing and worrying.

“As a senator who represents Borno Central, where Auno is located, I have the opportunity to lobby my colleagues and submit an application to the Senate to form an investigative body on the Auno incident that clearly asks for answers.

“As someone who knows firsthand how many soldiers have put their lives into protecting the population of the State of Borno, I will prefer to consider another option.

“This option is that the defense headquarters, which coordinates and monitors all components of the Nigerian military, immediately forms a multi-stakeholder body of credible people who should quickly grasp all the facts related to the Auno incident.

“As a necessary condition, the body should request representatives from the Borno state government, the Auno community, survivor families, transport unions, etc.

“The statement, which should be made within a few days, is designed to ensure justice and fairness for victims and to prevent future occurrence, particularly by looking for the most acceptable and efficient drivers in the midst of the uprising that we hope to see soon comes to an end, let it be managed, “said Shettima.

The former governor complained about families whose families were affected by the attack, the population of Auno, the state government, and the entire population of the State of Borno