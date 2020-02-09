Boko Haram: No True Muslim Murders for God – Arewa Forum

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has stated that no real Muslim would profane Islam by killing to satisfy God.

ACF Secretary General Anthony Sani commented on President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent remark that 90 percent of Boko Haram’s victims are Muslims and not Christians.

In an exclusive chat with DAILY POST, Sani said Boko Haram was a common enemy of the Nigerians and should be treated for the good of the country.

He said: “I don’t have an exact figure on how many Nigerians were killed by the uprising of religion, but it is a known fact that most Boko Haram sects are not only Muslims but also people from the northeast.

“The same goes for their victims, most of whom are Muslims and come from the northeast. But I cannot know the exact relationship. “

Sani confirmed Buhari’s claim and stressed that Boko Haram fell short of what he called “Mundane things like political power”.

The ACF writer noted that the terrorist group uses religion for strategic reasons.

He said: “The sects are aimed not only at Christians, but also at Muslims who, in their opinion, are unwilling to adhere to their Islam version, although we all know that Boko Haram is not persecuting jihadist but on the Search for worldly things like political power.

“Their use of religion is for strategic reasons, not pity, to attract the gullible as cannon fodder.

“That is why President Obama once made a clear distinction between Islam and Islamic terrorism that profaned Islam. No true Muslim can desecrate Islam by killing people for God who doesn’t need anyone to kill for him.

“I want to believe that Boko Haram is a common enemy of all Nigerians who come together and should develop their synergistic potential against collective challenges for the benefit of all Nigerians regardless of their beliefs and ethnicity.”