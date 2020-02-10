Boko Haram: Nigerian Army saves 3 students in Borno

The Nigerian army rescued three Federal Government Girls College, Maiduguri, students from the rebels in Borno state on Monday.

Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, theater commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), announced this when he introduced the rescued victims to their families in Maiduguri.

The commander said the students, including two women, were kidnapped on Sunday along with a male student on Maiduguri-Gubio Street.

The rescued students were identified as Wommi Laja, Ammo Laja and Kingi Laja,

The commander added that the students were rescued after a firearms duel between the insurgents and Lieutenant Colonel Idris Yusuf, commander of 158th Battalion Gubio, the NAN reports.

Adeniyi said the soldier persecuted the insurgents and saved the students unharmed.

On February 9, Boko Haram rebels came between Magumeri and Gubio with 15 cannon vehicles. They underwent rapid surgery in less than two minutes and kidnapped three students.

“The students wore school uniforms that made it easy for them to identify. The insurgents are against Western education and have kidnapped them.

“The commanding officer mobilized the troops and persecuted the insurgents with the help of the locals who provided the secret services.

“We are happy that the students are here with us,” he said.

Adeniyi also warned the parents to stop wearing their protective spells in school uniform during the trip.