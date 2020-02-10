Boko Haram killed key leader

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) defeated some key leaders of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) at Alafa Yagayaga in the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

According to Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, director of public relations and information at the NAF, the operation was carried out in Abuja on Saturday.

He announced that fighter jets that had been dropped by Operation LAFIYA DOLE’s Air Task Force (ATF) bombed a location that the leaders had gathered.

The NAF said the airstrike was conducted according to “credible intelligence reports that the BHT leaders had met at the target area over the weekend.”

“Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions that confirmed the venue also observed several BHTs in and around other buildings near the site.”

The statement added that bombs from the detailed fighter plane hit the target, resulting in the destruction of the site, surrounding structures, and members of Boko Haram.

Daramola assured a continuing air campaign in the northeast for effective ground and air operations.

The activities of Boko Haram and ISWAP have been strengthened in recent weeks.

The insurgents sometimes block roads to launch attacks or invade soft targets to steal food. Villagers are murders in some cases.

The European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) recently called for more efforts to stop further insurgent attacks on helpers and civilians in the states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.