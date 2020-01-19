Boko Haram / ISWAP: What Rescuers Said About Leah Sharibu

Jennifer Ukambong Samuel, the rescued aid worker from Boko Haram, said on Sunday that Leah Sharibu was in good condition.

Leah Sharibu was abducted on February 19, 2018 from the Dapchi Government Secondary School of Science in the Yunusari Local Government Area in Yobe State.

Daily Trust reports that the Indigenous Plateau, a staff member of the Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA), took stock of Leah Sharibu in Jos on Sunday after she reunited with her family.

Jennifer said it was a miracle to be free because others she had met in captivity were still there.

Jennifer said that although she did not see Leah Sharibu, she was informed by Alice, another girl who has been in captivity for about two years, that Leah was alive.

She revealed that the insurgents had refused to release Alice because negotiations for her release had failed and the captives believed the government was not serious.

Jeninifer and four other aid workers were rescued by Nigerian security agencies last Wednesday.

Others were Asabe Cletus Musa (ALIMA), Adamu Auwal Ozeshi; Arthur Ibojekwe Chima (Solidarity International) and George Danbaba Michael (International Organization for Migration, IOM).

They were abducted by the Islamic State of West Africa, ISWAP, on December 22, 2019 along the Monguno-Maiduguri road in Borno State.

In response, the United Nations (UN) Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, expressed his relief and called for the release of all those still detained by Boko Haram and ISWAP.