Boko Haram / ISWAP: Christian leadership in Nigeria questions Buhari and makes 10 requests

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) released Thursday what could be described as its toughest statement since President Muhammadu Buhari took power in 2015.

At a world press conference, CAN President Reverend Samson Ayokunle said it was now clear that Christians were citizens at risk in Nigeria.

CAN rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s reaction to the murder by Boko Haram of Lawan Andimi, president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the local government region of Michika, Adamawa state.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, described the murder as cruel, inhuman and willfully provocative.

He expressed his sadness that the terrorists had continued to kill the religious leader while still signaling a desire to release him by releasing him to third parties.

But, CAN said the Christians were tired of the usual press releases and convictions that had no significant impact.

Andimi was kidnapped by Boko Haram when they attacked Michika on January 3.

Initially, he was declared missing but later appeared in a video released by Boko Haram, in which he pleaded with the authorities for his release.

In her speech, Ayokunke asked the federal government the following questions:

“What is the essence of registering a SIM card if the authorities cannot use it to track down these killers who rely on telephones as a means of communication to commit their crimes?

“What happened to the intelligence gathering from our security agencies?”

“Do this government and the security agencies still say that the war against these criminals has been won despite all the massacres?

“Is the government sincere in the fight against these terrorists or is it happy to salute the war against the insurgency?

“Is there any hope that our security will be guaranteed under this government?

“Can the government tell us what it has done since Reverend Andimì asked them for help?

“If the security agencies claim that the terrorists are operating outside the country, why can these thugs invade the country, kill, maim, burn and kidnap without any convincing control from the security agencies?”

“Since the government and its apologists claim that the killings have no religious undertones, why are terrorists and shepherds targeting predominantly Christian communities and Christian leaders?

“If the security agencies are not living up to the expectations of the government, why has it not changed them in order to inject new visionaries into the security system?”

The organization said that as long as the government continues to live in denial and face reality, these criminals will not stop their crime.

CAN also made ten requests to Buhari and urged him to take immediate action.

“The president should review the Security Council with a view to recruiting new heads of all the security agencies and paramilitaries that no religion or part of the country will dominate.

“The federal government should either label the Miyetti Allah Fulani Association as a terrorist organization as being included in the terrorism index.

“The federal government should order the arrest of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah groups who sponsor and perpetrate the crime in Nigeria and prosecute them for all the murders perpetrated in the southern states of Kaduna, Benue, Plateau and Taraba, among others.

“The federal government should publish the names of all the leaders of the terrorists in custody and those who are being prosecuted.

“The federal government should stop releasing the so-called repentant terrorists for allegedly joining their colleagues in the forest to unleash terror on earth.

“The federal government should reverse the recent controversial promotion of the police to balance religious and ethnic divides in the country.

“The federal government should stop sending delegations to all international Islamic organizations and let our Muslim counterparts do it as we do in all international Christian religious organizations.

“The federal government should stop discriminating against our female bodies of young people who refuse to wear NYSC pants for religious reasons because they allow their Muslim counterparts to wear the hijab.”

“The victims of the constant attacks should be adequately assessed and compensated. The victims of various displaced persons must be provided with adequate security and sufficient resources for their continued survival.

“It is painful and betraying to note that the government is paying more attention to the so-called repentant terrorists than to the victims of their disease by claiming that they are reinstated and rehabilitated, even in the Nigerian military. It is a major contradiction. “

Christian leadership said it was losing hope in the government’s ability to protect Nigerians, especially Christians, and called on the international community and the developed world such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany , Israel and others to come and help Nigeria.