Boko Haram: Governor Zulum makes demands when Buhari visits Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari met with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state on Wednesday after Boko Haram killed 30 people in the state

DAILY POST reported on Sunday that the Boko Haram insurgents stormed the village on Sunday at 9:50 p.m. and destroyed around 18 vehicles.

The President praised him on a condolence visit to Governor Babagana Zulum for his leadership in quality in the state.

Zulum also called for the Nigerian military to fight the insurgents in the Sambisa forest and other terrorist hiding places.

Zulum urged the military authorities to support unity between them and the civilian authorities, although he asked them to change the strategies used against the insurgents.

“We are also calling on the federal government and the military to give internally displaced people in the host communities the opportunity to gain access to their farmland, livestock and fishing areas to improve their livelihoods.

“I implore all Borno citizens equally to be patient and law-abiding and not to forget the past.

“This is very important; I ask you all to pray, may Allah bless our leaders, bless our state and Nigeria as a whole

“Dear Sir or Madam, Between March 2019, we began to observe terrible and spontaneous attacks by the insurgents that resulted in the loss of life and property for our people.

“We are calling on the Nigerian military to change strategies and we can borrow a leaf from the success our military has had in 2016,” he said.

Governor Zulum praised Buharu for his commitment and empathy for the people of Borno.

“Let me thank the President for joining us in this very difficult moment. I am so surprised that we have forgotten the past, ”said Zulum.

The governor, who complained about the current sad state of affairs in the state, recalled the days before Buhari’s emergence when 20 of the state’s 27 municipalities were in the hands of Boko Haram

The President was accompanied by the National Security Advisor (NSA), Major General. Babagana Monguno, Ms. Sardiya Farouq, Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, among other officials.