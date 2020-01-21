President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the murder by Boko Haram of Lawan Andimi, president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the local government region of Michika, in the state of Adamawa.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, described the murder as cruel, inhuman and willfully provocative.

He expressed his sadness that the terrorists had continued to kill the religious leader while at the same time signaling a desire to release him by releasing him to third parties.

“President Buhari Consoles the Christian Community Across Nigeria, the Government and People of the State of Adamawa and the Bishop’s Family Due to the Sad Loss of the Man of God and Assures that the Terrorists Will Continue to pay a high price for their actions and will be completely defeated. by our determined armed forces.

“The president urged the nations of the world to end all support for Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa, ISWA terrorist groups whose sole purpose is to sow death, violence and destruction in the sub-region, “said the statement.

Andimi was kidnapped by Boko Haram when they attacked Michika on January 3.

Initially, he was declared missing but later appeared in a video published by Boko Haram, in which he pleaded with the authorities for his release.

Michaka and certain other parts of north-eastern Nigeria have been attacked repeatedly by Boko Haram.