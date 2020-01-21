Boko Haram: Atiku reacts to the execution of CAN president Lawan Andimi

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, responded to the execution of the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Michika local government region of Adamawa state, Lawan Andimi.

POST DAILY reported that the Boko Haram sect executed Lawan Andimi Tuesday afternoon weeks after his disappearance on January 3, 2020.

Reacting on his official Twitter page, Atiku expressed his sadness at the murder.

He said, “This development saddens me. It is imperative to recalibrate our security architecture.

“I sympathize with the family of Pastor Lawan Andimi and the whole body of CAN in Nigeria. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace. “

Andimi was kidnapped by Boko Haram when they attacked Michika in January.

Initially, he was declared missing but later appeared in a video published by Boko Haram, in which he pleaded with the authorities for his release.

Michaka and certain other parts of north-eastern Nigeria have been attacked repeatedly by Boko Haram.