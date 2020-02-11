Boko Haram: Apostle Suleman beats Buhari over the release of 1,400 repentant terrorists

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari’s government over the reported release of 1,400 repentant members of Boko Haram.

The Borno state government announced on Tuesday that around 1,400 suspects of Boko Haram were released by the military in trenches and rehabilitated in society.

This was announced by Babakura Jato, the Borno State Information Commissioner.

When he responded, Suleman polled the action in a post Tuesday, including when asked about the fate of the soldiers who fought Boko Haram after the insurgents were released.

The pronounced cleric described the Buhari government as a kindergarten director.

Apostle Suleman wrote on his Twitter page: “I heard that 1,400 repentant Boko Haram members have been released. I want to believe that it is not true.

“What will be the motivation for soldiers to risk their lives in the fight against a sect that is released again and again?

“This is the best kindergarten tour if it is very wrong.”

The recent attack by the terrorist sect Boko Haram in Auno near Maiduguri in the state of Borno killed 30 people.