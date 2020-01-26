Ahmed Salkida, a journalist who has access to Boko Haram, confirmed that the revered Dapchi schoolgirl Leah Sharibu gave birth.

Boko Haram abducted Sharibu from the government secondary school of science in Dapchi, in the local administration area of ​​Yunusari, in Yobe state, on February 19, 2018.

However, reports were released on Saturday evening that Leah had been forcibly converted to Islam and married to a senior Boko Haram commander.

She was also reportedly given birth a few weeks ago after her forced marriage.

Confirming the news, Salkida in a post on her Twitter page said that Sharibu was now a mother.

However, he did not disclose the child’s gender.

Salkida wrote, “Why, I wonder, do we pretend that leaving Leah behind won’t lead to pregnancy?”

“Since the terrorist group announced its condemnation to slavery, is there a stage or a collective concentration on the prevention of similar events? She is a mother, but I do not know the gender of the baby. “