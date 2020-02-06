Bojack Horseman leaves with a perfect imperfect ending: Review

Screenshot: Netflix

When the first trailer for the last season of Bojack Horseman appeared online last fall, this ended a show of which the cast with animated animals (and some people) never really worked for happiness, despite the desire. That hypocrisy made it a critical favorite. It was not uncommon to see tweets about the emotional resonance in an unlikely ‘cartoon horse’. In fact, it was because the animation created a distance that the show was able to tackle heavy subjects with nuance and without appearing too sentimental. That was confirmed when the second half of the last season of Bojack Horseman reached Netflix on January 31 and the final left little emotional resolution. Leave it to the crushingly honest and improbable cartoon horse to end his story in the same way it has always existed: accepting ambiguous conclusions.

Spoilers ahead.

Season 6 began with Bojack (voiced by Will Arnett) in rehab for real, working out his addiction, but not necessarily his inner self. He remembers sentences about powerlessness, learns to give up the bottle and apologizes to the people (young women) who wronged him as well as possible. Those who remain in his life, such as Diane (Alison Brie) and Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), remain faithful to him while he makes up for and ignores the dilemmas of his friends – Diane’s struggle with depression and writing, and Carolyn’s pointless attempt to get it and seem perfect – because despite his mistakes they see his potential. If only it were that simple. Bojack’s plan to reinvent without consequences is thwarted by ambitious reporters from the fictional Hollywoo Reporter who begin to involve him in the death of his former co-star, Sarah Lynn, leading to the final episodes of the season. Horseman tries to make a new, simple and sober life for himself as a professor, but his past can catch up with him.

A series of disappointments follow. His half-sister Hollyhock (Aparna Nancherla) alienates himself from him. He falls back. He is on the blacklist of industry and most of society when his abuses of the past come to light. In those episodes, it seems that the show is rushing into a MeToo conversation in which the viewer is meant to sympathize with an abuser, but luckily it never drives that point home. Instead, Bojack finds that he accepted himself as an addict and continued to consider himself a victim who was unable to own it his actions. And this avoidance has been made him unavailable to the people he steamed. Only much later in the season does he realize that his avarice is a weakness that requires real reflection. Rehabilitation is not a quick solution and it is not his only problem. Bojack only recently discovered the cause of his accident, but does not recognize that identifying as an addict is not the same as apologizing for past indiscretions while being drunk – he still has to hold himself responsible, a common theme in the arc of the show. (And like alleged abusers in Hollywood, he turns into a PC culture that hates comedians to sustain his career. Salvation is inevitable for powerful men, even if they are an animated horse.)

Because the perception of Bojack is so separated from reality, the show does not explain its recovery after rehabilitation and chooses to close the final chapter with an imperfect end, which is perfect for Bojack: there may not be any episodes anymore, but the understanding is that he must still realize his best life. Again, the horse is painfully human.

Everything changes in the last two episodes, after a very drunken Bojack penetrates his old house and almost drowns himself and has used up all the drinks and pills in the cupboards of the current resident. (Conspiracy theorists like me have linked his near-death experience to the image of Bojack in the pool from the opening theme of the show. Many fans believed he was always meant to drown.) He has a surreal dream before he nearly dies, causing him to contextualize his life and death. He acknowledges that there are consequences for his actions and that he must start dealing with them if he is ever going to be happy. It is then that the show ends where it started: Bojack and Diane sneak away from a party to trust each other. It’s a simple scene but an impactful one – it’s there that Diane’s “life is a bitch and then you die” cliché maxim on him (“Sometimes life is a bitch, and then you stay alive”) because Bojack Horseman never going to be a show about dying. The goal was never to become a long and fascinating warning story about fame and bad men. Instead, it asks viewers to consider rock bottoms as an opportunity for growth without releasing its protagonist.

Some fans find that unsatisfactory, and for them it could be. I don’t think so – like every subject that the show has courageously dealt with in its six seasons, the end of Bojack is the point home that there are no neatly embedded conclusions. In fact, it’s almost boring – life is a bitch, but it goes on.

