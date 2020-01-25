Boeing's new 777X aircraft begins its first flight

A Boeing 777X plane taxi for its first flight at Paine Field in Everett, Washington

Boeing’s long-haul new 777X aircraft made its first flight on Saturday, a major step forward for the company, whose broader outlook remains cloudy with the 737 MAX crisis.

The plane took off from a runway in the rain a few minutes after 10:00 am. local time (1800 GMT), at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, at the Boeing Manufacturing Plant in the northwestern United States.

The weather had already delayed the launch of the aircraft twice, sporting the company’s blue and white colors and bearing the Boeing name.

Strong winds led to its postponement on Friday and the company blamed the weather for an earlier delay on Thursday, which was rainy.

The 777X was originally supposed to be taken to the skies for the first time in mid-2019, but was postponed due to problems with General Electric’s new engine and difficulties with wings and software.

If the test flights do well, Boeing will be formally submitted for approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

As Boeing faces a crisis over the top 737 MAX after two deadly crashes, the 777X has to compete in the long-haul aircraft market with the A350 from competing European aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

About 340 777X orders have been manufactured mainly by seven major airlines, including Emirates, Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways.

The first deliveries of the new model, which can carry 384 to 426 passengers, are not expected before early 2021, instead of mid-2020 as originally planned.

The aircraft encountered significant problems during compression tests in September.

Boeing’s position in this area was weakened by the lack of stable orders from China for the 787 Dreamliner, which is expected to see production cuts.

US aviation regulators could clean up the Boeing 737 MAX to return to service before mid-year, a person close to the process reported Friday.

The plane has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes, in Ethiopia and Indonesia. On Tuesday, Boeing announced that it did not expect to gain regulatory approval by mid-2020.

Boeing suspended production at MAX this month, but CEO David Calhoun said this week that the company plans to begin increasing production to 737 MAX before winning regulatory approval to continue operating the aircraft.

Calhoun started out as CEO earlier in January. He has pointed to Boeing’s reputation with regulators, customers and other stakeholders as an urgent need as he tries to turn the company around.

