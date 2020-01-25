Boeing wind forces delay delay of first 777X flight again

A Boeing 777X plane taxi for the first flight, which had to be restructured due to weather conditions, but the company will try again on Saturday

High winds forced Boeing to delay the launch of the 777X long-haul aircraft again on Friday.

“We’ll try again tomorrow,” Boeing said on Twitter, seeking a 10:00 am flight. (1800 GMT) from Everett Airport, Washington near the company’s headquarters.

“Wind levels have prevented us from flying today and we will continue to provide updates to our site and through social media.”

The new blue-and-white aircraft remained on the asphalt at Boeing Field, a suburb of Seattle, where the wind was blowing hard enough to shake the engine in place to document the flight live on social media.

This first flight – the start of an entire series of flight tests – was scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed due to bad weather, common in the area in winter.

The 777X was originally supposed to be taken to the skies for the first time in mid-2019, but was postponed due to problems with General Electric’s new engine and difficulties with wings and software.

If the test flights do well, Boeing will formally submit them for approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

As Boeing faces a crisis over the top 737 MAX after two deadly crashes, the 777X will have to compete in the long-haul aircraft market with the A350 from competing European aircraft maker Airbus.

The 777X, which can carry 384 to 426 passengers, has orders for 340 people, mainly from seven major airlines, such as Emirates, Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways.

The first deliveries of the new model are not expected before the beginning of 2021, instead of the mid-2020 as originally planned, because the test flight period needs to be extended and the approval process deepened.

This aircraft encountered significant problems during compression tests in September.

Boeing’s position in this area has weakened China’s lack of stable orders for the 787 Dreamliner, which is expected to see production cuts.

