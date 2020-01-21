Boeing shares are slipping as they see a return in the mid-2020s

Boeing officially unveiled the timetable for the return of the 737 MAX on Tuesday, signaling that the jet will not gain regulatory approval to continue services before mid-2020.

Boeing officially outlined the timetable for the return of the 737 MAX on Tuesday, saying the aircraft would not gain regulatory approval to continue service before mid-2020.

Boeing has told customers and suppliers that “we expect the non-availability of the 737 MAX to begin in mid-2020,” the company said in a statement.

The announcement came as Boeing shares fell more than five percent after a recent MAX crash, which came into effect in March last year after two deadly crashes.

The shares began trading shortly after the announcement.

The statement is a shift from Boeing’s most recent stance on the MAX timeframe, which had withdrawn a target date entirely after non-recurring time frames that had been recorded in 2019.

But mid-2020 is later than expected by some analysts and probably represents an optimal scenario for a timetable that could again be pushed back.

The Federal Aviation Administration had also publicly criticized Boeing for its aggressive timetable, indicating that the target was a tool to push the office to approve the plane faster.

On Tuesday, an FAA spokesman reiterated that he had set “no timetable” for MAX certification.

“We continue to work with other safety regulators to review Boeing’s work as the company conducts the required safety assessments and addresses all issues arising during the tests,” the FAA said.

Boeing said its latest timetable “reflects the rigorous scrutiny that regulators are applying properly at every stage of their review”.

Shares fell 4.3% to $ 310.18 after trading restated late in the session.

