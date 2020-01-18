According to a person with knowledge of the matter, the failure causes other on-board software to not work properly during startup.



AFP

Last update: January 18, 2020, 8:18 AM IST

NY Boeing said Friday that it discovered a new flaw in the software of the 737 MAX plane on the ground, but expects to resolve the matter shortly so it doesn’t take longer to wait for the expected return to the plane’s service.

“We are making the necessary updates and working with the FAA in presenting this change and keeping our customers and suppliers informed,” the company said in a statement, referring to the US Federal Aviation Administration. UU.

“Our top priority is to ensure that the 737 MAX is safe and meets all regulatory requirements before it returns to service.” The statement did not give details about the nature of the problem.

According to a person with knowledge of the matter, the failure causes other on-board software to not work properly during startup.

Boeing discovered the new problem during a “technical review” last week, the person said, calling the problem “minor” and adding that it should not delay the return of the plane to service.

Boeing and the FAA are currently reviewing solutions to the aircraft’s MCAS anti-loss flight system, which was involved in the Lion Air and Ethiopian Air accidents, which altogether left 346 dead.

The MAX has been installed worldwide since March 13, 2019.

Before airplanes can return to service, civil aviation authorities must also determine what training the MAX pilots will require and schedule a test flight.

MAX’s problems have cost Boeing more than USD 9 billion and the law threatens to continue to increase, while an important supplier was forced to lay off 2,800 workers.

Dennis Muilenburg, who was appointed executive director in 2015, was fired at the end of December at the end of last month and his successor, former board member David Calhoun, took office earlier this week.

Calhoun, who told staff that the company should strengthen its culture, focus on “integrity” and be “transparent,” will visit assembly plants next week in the state of Washington and should hold its first press conference by phone. on Wednesday, company officials said. .

