Boeing does not report any new jet orders in January

Boeing announced no new aircraft orders in January and a drop in jet deliveries on Tuesday as the protracted foundation of the 737 MAX continued to weigh on the company.

The aerospace giant booked orders for 45 jets in January 2019, but none this year, according to its website. This is the last negative news since the MAX was launched in March 2019 after two fatal crashes.

Deliveries also decreased to 13 in January 2020, compared to 46 in the same period last year.

Boeing reported the first annual loss in more than two decades in January as a result of the MAX crisis, which resulted in billions of dollars being paid to airlines and billions of dollars in production costs.

Boeing has stopped delivering the jets and temporarily stopped producing the aircraft.

The company plans to obtain regulatory approval to resume flights with the MAX in mid-2020. On Tuesday, Steve Dickson, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, said in Singapore that a MAX certification flight had not yet been scheduled, an important step in the process.

“We are approaching a milestone, the certification flight is the next important milestone,” said Dickson.

But he added that the flight was not planned “because we still have a few problems to solve … We’re waiting for Boeing’s suggestions on some points.”

737 MAX test flight not yet planned: FAA

