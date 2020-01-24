Boeing could again cut production to 787: source

Boeing is considering further production cuts on the Dreamliner 787, a person close to the subject said

Boeing, still in crisis due to the earthquake of the 737 MAX, is considering further production cuts on another major commercial aircraft, as the matter said Friday.

The move could affect the 787 Dreamliner, which is larger than the MAX and was the company’s most jet launch in 2019 while MAX deliveries stopped.

In October, Boeing reduced 787 results to 12 from 14 per month, describing the move as necessary, taking into account lower orders from China.

The company could further reduce production to 787, the source said, confirming a report on CNBC.

Boeing will maintain a “disciplined interest rate management process taking into account a range of risks and opportunities”, a company spokesman said on Friday.

“We will continue to evaluate the demand environment and make appropriate adjustments in the future.”

Former CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in October that Boeing had expected the lowest production rate of 787 for two years and stressed that the company was still optimistic about the long-term prospects for the jet, which can accommodate between 250 and 335 people.

Boeing is expected to benefit from the US-China trade agreement signed last week, which pledges China to increase its $ 78 billion purchases of processed goods, such as aircraft.

Boeing noted on Monday that it does not expect to receive regulatory approval to return MAX to service before mid-2020, a later-than-expected timetable and one that has exacerbated concerns about a deeper financial crisis since the crisis.

The company is expected to inform investors when it reports its earnings on January 29.

Boeing shares fell 0.4 percent to $ 316.60 at noon.

Boeing reports a net drop in its 2019 orders amid the MAX crisis

