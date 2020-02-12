Body discovered in parking lot of apartment complex in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – The North Miami police investigate after someone has been found unconscious in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

According to authorities, the person was discovered outside the Northview Terrace Apartments in the area of ​​Northeast 136th Street and Third Court.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene and declared the person dead on the spot.

Crime scene investigators and investigators were combing for clues around the property.

A look from Sky 10 shows them in protective suits who look into the garbage for any kind of evidence.

“It’s an active scene. They go on piece by piece to find out what happened, why the person is there,” said police officer Nathalie Buissereth in North Miami.

Police officers also went door to door to ask residents if they knew anything about the mysterious death.

“Trying to find out who this person was, why this person was here, was this natural? If it wasn’t natural, what exactly happened? “Buissereth said.

A photo taken by a neighbor from their window seems to show a bloody crime scene and the victim tied with cable ties.

Authorities have not disclosed the gender or identity of the person.

