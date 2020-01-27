Bobrisky reacts to the conviction of her killer husband, Maryam Sanda

A Nigerian woman, Maryam Sanda, was sentenced after being found guilty of murder by a court.

Most people have shared various opinions on the decision and one of these people is the popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, who is widely known as Bobrisky.

READ ALSO: A woman who caught her husband in bed with a cleaning lady poisons herself and her children

Bobrisky posted a photo of the conviction report on his Instagram and said how sad he was to see the story.

READ ALSO: “Anyone who says give to God so that you can receive reduced God to a financial investment” – Reno Omokri

So he asked his Instagram followers to never ask when he would get married, as these are some of the things that wipe the marriage out of his eyes.

READ ALSO: Nollywood Screen Goddess, Rita Dominic shines in this superb photo

Posing the photo, she wrote;

“My heart ♥ ️ is broken … I am at a loss for words. They were supposed to spend their lives together until death came in old age. A sad person will soon join another by hanging 😢😢😢. No one should ask me when I get married because I will swear for your whole family. I’m sad to see that. “

Source: www.ghgossip.com

Facebook Comments