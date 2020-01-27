Bobrisky is an agent of darkness, he is on a demonic mission

Popular Nigerian pastor, apostle Chris Omashola

warned Nigerians and Africans against the whims and whims of Nigerians

transvestite Bobrisky.

Apostle Omasholah revealed that Bobrisky

is an agent of darkness.

According to the young preacher, Bobrisky is bad and poses a huge threat to the moral values ​​of society.

Bobrisky

He made these remarks on his Twitter nickname, indicating that Bobrisky’s demonic mission is to spread transgenderism in Africa and promote “gayism” until it is accepted as part of our culture.

One of his Tweets reads:

Bobrisky should be prevented from inspiring and recruiting more SEXUAL IMBS, like #JamesBrown and their likes. This demonic rage must stop, it is not welcome and will never be on this side of the world. Every sensible Nigerian should lend their voice to support.

God said that those who support and sponsor #Bobrisky are cursed and will give birth to more than # BOBRISKY in Jesus’ Name if they do not repent. It is evil and poses a huge threat to our collective societal moral values. He should be prevented from inspiring more of his kind. # Jesus is Lord

The apostle Omashola, however, sent a word of warning to Bobrisky to give his life to Christ, otherwise he will rot in hell.

See screenshot below;