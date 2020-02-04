Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson and other Seahawks soon see wage guarantees acquired

The Super Bowl saw the happiest NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the San Francisco 49ers in a tie for the second biggest fourth-quarter comeback in Super Bowl history. The end of the season means that the offseason has officially arrived for each team, although for several members of the Seattle Seahawks, the Friday after the Super Bowl has an additional meaning.

Specifically, for several years, the Hawks front office has used the Friday after the Super Bowl as the date of acquisition for several contractual guarantees, and this year is no different. According to OverTheCap.com, the following Seahawks will have some or all of their 2020 base salaries fully guaranteed on Friday:

Russell Wilson: base salary of $ 18 million 2020 is fully guaranteed

Bobby Wagner: base salary of $ 10.75 million 2020 is fully guaranteed

Tyler Lockett: $ 5.093 million base salary in 2020 is fully guaranteed

Jason Myers: $ 1.5M of 2020 base salary becomes fully guaranteed

Obviously, the top three players on this list are probably not close to potential cap losses this coming year. In addition, acquiring the guarantee for Myers likely means the team is unlikely to leave him this season, regardless of the number of fans who would like the team to do so.

So, while the team will probably see at least a handful of Seahawks members released for reasons related to the salary cap, as of Friday, these four players will see their earnings become fully guaranteed.