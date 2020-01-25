Bobby Moynihan reveals his favorite Star Wars scene

In the first, which we hope to see a lot of posts on StarWars.com, Bobby Moynihan reveals what his favorite scene in Star Wars is. Well, at least for now.

I really love the Star Wars universe. I don’t think I’ve been shy about being a fan in the past, and I’m not going to start now. I love Star Wars. I like how it looks and feels. I think it’s great that it’s a perfect mix of ideas in George Lucas’ head and visions in Ralph McQuarrie’s beautiful brain. I think it’s great that if you find the right person, it’s a language. I love dolls and monsters and alien planets and costumes and practical sets and miniatures and CGI and minutiae and minor characters and iconic villains and Easter eggs and endless backstory and the score and the originals and the prequels and the current films and where to go. I love being part of it.

OK. Back to the question. Favorite scene? Shoot. This is difficult. Um … wow. I dont know. It changes? Every day? It has changed? Will it change again?

What is it today? The entire Jabba Palace sequence.

