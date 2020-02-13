Bobby Madley: Referee to return two years after firing the Premier League

Bobby Madley has revealed that he will return to English professional football referee next season, two years after being fired from the Premier League for what he later described as a “dark private joke”.

Madley was fired from his role as one of the top executives of the top flight after the Premier League had sent a video that he had recorded on Snapchat of a disabled person, accompanied by a mocking caption.

Shortly after his sudden resignation in August 2018, Madley moved to Oslo with his partner and started to officiate in Norwegian football. On New Year’s Eve, he finally broke his silence about the incident with an emotional blog post in which he assumed responsibility for the message, but insisted that his punishment was not “proportionate to the act.”

In a new blog on Thursday, Madley announced his return to English football as a national list referee, qualified for Leagues One and Two, and set his sights on returning to the Premier League.

Madley, 34, wrote: “I’ve been out of the Premier League for what will be two years in the coming season, so a return to that level was never a possibility. With the introduction of VAR and the many missed hours of training it would not be reasonable have been to expect that.

“Like every referee, I have the desire to perform at my best and to perform as well as possible. I know how difficult that road is to be a referee at the top, but I have the desire and passion to work hard to reach my potential, whatever that may be. I still have dreams that I thought were dead, but they live very badly for me now. “

Madley will continue to return to the football pyramid in the coming months to re-integrate herself into the English game.

Madley worked at the top of the English game (Getty)

He ended his blog with a call for respect for referees at all levels and to consider their mental health.

“I’m just going back to that” (you fill in the blank) in black “on a weekly basis. Hopefully, people would otherwise have been unable to see referees as normal people with normal emotions, families and feelings. Abuse can lead to psychological problems and referees are not immune to this, especially in the professional game, keep in mind that before you post something on social media in the future or when you stand at the side of a junior game and yell at the 15- year old referee who has just started and will make mistakes.

“If my story can only help one person not to send or post something stupid that could possibly end his career, learn from my mistake. Before you post, you ask yourself “what if this ended up at my boss (sic) agency?” If the result would not be great, don’t send it. Don’t risk everything for a bad joke. “

Bobby Madley’s full blog post

“Eighteen months ago I lost my dream job as a professional football referee because of my own regrettable, naive and stupid actions. I am, however, very pleased that I have had the opportunity to return to the referee in the professional game in England

The public response to my story was incredibly humiliating. I have never sought sympathy for my actions, nor for the subsequent decision of my previous employers, and that was not the purpose of the job, it was purely to help myself to progress mentally. The messages I received from people I don’t know who used that platform to share their own stories with me were incredible. I noticed that I read them in tears because it was clear that many of these messages were made with the same intention as mine, to help themselves mentally move on from a difficult period of their own life and just talk about it.

“I’ve learned so much about myself over the past 18 months, but I’ve also discovered how important friends and family are in the darkest times. Their love and support has been unwavering, especially that of my mother, brother, and incredible partner Jenny and her family, and that has undoubtedly helped me through that period.

“After recent discussions, it was made clear that the door might have been open for a return to referee in English professional football. This came at a time when for private reasons the discussion about moving to England together was very much on the table with my partner and myself. I will not comment on those details, but it has been an important source of my personal struggles since moving to Norway.

“At this point I want to take the time to thank the Norges Fotballforbund (Norwegian FA) and especially Terje Hauge. When I moved here, I was welcomed with open arms by the NFF and the new friends and colleagues I met in this great country, I hope to stay friends for life. The support of Martin Hayes at NFF Oslo and of my reference colleague and friend Morten Andersen-Gott has helped me so much psychologically and again I cannot thank those boys enough. The ability to continue with arbitration was the only thing I could keep as a constant in my life in England and helped me maintain a sense of identity. Because I was back on the field, I was able to remove myself from my own personal struggles and it was a liberation from the daily problems I faced personally. Referees in the lower divisions actually just made me fall in love with referee again as the hobby it was initially. I cannot say enough about the NFF and, as I said, especially Terje Hauge. Terje is the referee manager for the top officials in Norway and through excellent communication and support I have made a fairly smooth transition to officiating in Norway. I loved working with the young referees here and hopefully I have passed on some experience that can help them in their own career. It is with a sad heart that I leave this behind but thank you everyone for everything you have done for me.

“And so for pastors new … or old I think. I’ve been away from the Premier League for what will be two years in the new season, so a return to that level was never a possibility. With the introduction of VAR and the many missed hours of training, it would not have been reasonable to expect that.

“I got the chance to start as a national list referee next season. This group of referees works on League 1 and League 2. Like every referee, I want to perform at my best and perform as well as possible. I know how difficult that road is to be a referee at the top, but I have the desire and passion to work hard to reach my potential, whatever that may be. I still have dreams that I thought were dead, but they live very badly for me now.

“For the rest of this season I’m going to play games lower in the pyramid, which will help me to re-integrate into the English game. I have agreed to attend a FA discrimination workshop and I understand that although I have lived with a disability throughout my life, further knowledge, education and understanding of what is an incredibly important aspect of society can only be positive serve.

“I never tried to apologize for my 2018 actions. I have never wanted to accuse anyone else, but I am also proud that I have retained my own dignity and have not used the media to bring someone else down or sell juicy gossip to gossip magazines. I am not proud of my actions in 2018 and I have learned from this and feel that I am a better and stronger person for it. PGMOL dealt in the strongest way with what they considered a discriminatory act. There can be no criticism and I have never tried to do anything other than respect the decision and learn from it as a person. I can only thank them for the ability to forgive, acknowledge that a naive moment does not define a person and offers me a second chance to do what I love to do.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to contact us in the past month and offer their support. It was moving that people chose to do this and these are things I will never forget. They have helped more than you would ever know.

“I’m just going back to that” (you fill in the blank) in black “on a weekly basis. Hopefully, people would otherwise not have been able to see referees as normal people with normal emotions, families and feelings. Abuse can lead to psychic problems and referees are not immune to that, especially in the professional game.Please keep in mind that before you post something on social media in the future or when you stand at the side of a junior game and yell at the 15-year-old Referee who has just begun and will make mistakes If my story can only help one person not to send or post something stupid that could possibly end his career, learn from my mistake. ask “what if this ended up at my boss’s desk?” If the result wasn’t great, don’t send it in. Don’t risk everything for a bad joke.

Thanks again, I am sorry that my promotions fell far below the professional standard that was expected of me, but having the opportunity to cash in on myself is an opportunity, journey and challenge that I am looking forward to. “

