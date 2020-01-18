Bob Shoop's story as a recruiter and how he will fare in Michigan

It was reported last week, but the news is now official – Jim Harbaugh has hired former Mississippi and Penn State defense coordinator Bob Shoop as assistant coach at the University of Michigan. He will train the security measures.

After the assistants lost Chris Partridge (Ole Miss) and Anthony Campanile (Miami Dolphins) this postseason, coaches with a good recruitment history had to be brought in. Brian Jean-Mary, who was also officially announced on Saturday, is a good recruiter and trainer on the field.

Shoop has definitely proven himself as a coach, but one thing he hasn’t done much during his time in college football is recruitment. According to Steve Lorenz of The Michigan Insider, Shoop is the 428th recruiter in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports composite recruiter rankings. In the SEC, he took 117th place in 2019.

In class 2018 in Mississippi, he was the main recruiter for three-star security Aaron Brule and three-star athlete Nathaniel Watson. For the 2019 class, he was the secondary recruiter for three-star defender Collin Duncan and three-star security officer J.P. Purvis. Shoop was also the third-star security recruiter Theo Jackson from the 2017 class in Tennessee.

The only four-star he played was in 2015 while at Penn State when he helped cornerback John Reid land. And even then he was just the second recruiter. The main recruiter? None other than Josh Gattis.

Needless to say, Shoop is not known for its recruitment. But U-M offensive coach Ed Warinner wasn’t, either – until he joined Ann Arbor. Since Warinner’s arrival in 2018, he has brought together nine offensive linemen in 2019 and 2020 classes (10 if you count Unsigned 2020 Commit Micah Mazzccua).

Warinner has been poaching his cock since arriving in Michigan. I’m not saying Shoop will turn his recruitment game around like Warinner did, but we have to give him a chance to do so. Maybe he will – who knows?

Replacing Partridge and Campanile on the recruitment path has always been a difficult task. The results on the field of Michigan’s current defense mechanisms, especially the security measures, are likely to be significantly better than in previous years. But the off-field activities, primarily recruiting, are likely to have little success. How much of a hit remains the biggest question.