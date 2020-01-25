Bob Marley's children celebrate the reggae icon's 75th birthday

LOS ANGELES, CA. – On the occasion of the 75th birthday of Bob Marley, the famous children of the deceased icon gathered to tell stories about the reggae king and to discuss how they can pass on the musical torch to their own children.

Bob Marley’s children, including Cedella Marley, Julian Marley and Rohan Marley, and some of his grandchildren hosted a pre-Grammys brunch in Los Angeles with Universal Music and Mastercard on Friday – about two weeks before the Jamaican singer’s birthday on February 6 , Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 at the age of 36.

The event was also celebrated by Julian Marley, who was nominated for the best reggae album at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Cedella Marley, a three-time Grammy winner, said her father, who died in 1981, taught his children important endurance lessons.

“Dad was a fitness guru … and there were times when we contested these relay races and many parents just wanted their children to win, win, win. No, we really had to win, ”she said. “If we run, we really have to run. And he wasn’t the one who let you win just because I think that’s an important lesson. Nothing is given to you, you have to go outside (and work hard). “

Bob Marley’s children shared this message with their own children who were present on Friday. Skip Marley, Cedella Marley’s son, who lives with Katy Perry, H.E.R. and Major Lazer said that he had chosen no music, but this “music selected me”.

“We all keep going,” Skip Marley said of the other grandchildren.

Mystic Marley, Zuri Marley, Nico Marley, Shacia Marley and Joshua Omaru Marley – the son of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley – also attended the event.

“This is Lauryn’s boy,” said Rohan Marley, looking at Joshua Omaru Marley.

“He is my son, but they always say,” Oh! Lauryn Hill’s son and Bob Marley’s grandson, “he said with a laugh.” I like “OK. No problem. I’ll take this!”

Joshua Omaru Marley said that he is working on new music and that Hill will be seen in his project. He said his Grammy-winning mother gave him “positive feedback” on his music, but added, “There’s always room for improvement.”

Nico Marley, Rohan Marley’s son, who signed with the NFL’s Washington Redskins in 2017 as an unoccupied free agent, joked about being the weird Marley on stage.

“I’m just glad I had a talent for not singing,” he said when the audience burst out laughing. “I’m in the background and clap. I can’t even sing, not even a little.”

