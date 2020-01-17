Bob Iger, Disney CEO’s compensation, declined more than $ 18 million in 2019 compared to the previous year. This emerges from a SEC announcement published on Friday.

Iger’s compensation package last year was $ 47.5 million. In 2018, it was $ 65.6 million, with most of the salary coming from a substantial stock bonus and incentives.

The Walt Disney Company was criticized last year when it became known how much the CEO made. In the file filed on Friday, the chamber announced that it had decided to “revise” Iger’s remuneration for 2019.

“This feedback has informed us of concerns about certain aspects of Mr. Iger’s employment contract, including concerns about some shareholders regarding the amount of Mr. Iger’s total compensation and the accuracy of the performance criteria for Mr. Iger’s one-time performance. Based equity award,” it says in the registration.

The decline in remuneration was recorded for the company in a big year. In early 2019, Disney entered into a $ 71.3 billion contract to acquire 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets. In addition, a new streaming service called Disney + was launched, the first studio in a single year to generate $ 10 billion at the box office worldwide.

Iger, CEO of Disney since 2005, has announced plans to retire in 2021.