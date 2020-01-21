Bob Iger: 2019 salary will drop $ 18 million

While 2019 was arguably the most successful and critical year in Disney history – Avengers: End Game became the highest-grossing film of all time, 7 films broke the billion-dollar mark, Disney Plus launched – there was another number below expectations and that’s Bob Iger’s salary, which had to cut his annual income by $ 18 million.

According to a statement, Iger received a base salary of $ 3 million, share and option awards of nearly $ 30 million, and incentive plan compensation of $ 21.8 million. Iger’s package for 2018 included a one-time incentive award that was granted after he agreed to stay with Disney as chief executive officer after his planned retirement.

Iger was the highest paid executive in the House of Mouse and earned over $ 30 million as Disney’s second highest executive, CFO Christine McCarthy, who earned a total compensation package of nearly $ 15 million in 2019. That came from their $ 11.8 million compensation package for 2018.

