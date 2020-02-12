Boat show offers free Miami water taxi, shuttle services to Virginia Key

MIAMI – To help reduce traffic on the Rickenbacker Causeway this weekend, organizers of the Miami International Boat Show offer ticket holders free transportation from downtown Miami to Virginia Key.

From Thursday to Monday, cardholders aboard water taxis and shuttles can stop at five stops in downtown Miami that are close to public parking or public transportation.

The water taxis stop at Bayfront Park and the AmericanAirlines Arena, where a free shuttle bus also stops.

Shuttle buses will also stop outside Virgin MiamiCentral, the Brightline station in Overtown, and at two public parking places in Miami-Dade County: The Hickman Garage on 270 NW 2nd St. and the West Lot Garage on 220 NW 3rd St.

Although event organizers discourage participants from driving to Virginia Key, they offer valet parking at the Marine Stadium and parking at Lot B in the Virginia Key Beach Park area.

Participants who decide to use ride services such as Uber and Lyft will use Lot C outside the Miami Seaquarium where there will also be a free shuttle service.

