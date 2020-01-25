BMW 1 Series review: a more compound and distinctive look than its rivals

The best-selling cars in Britain in 2019, for the most part, will not surprise you so much. First, once again, is the Ford Fiesta. Then, secondly, is the ubiquitous Volkswagen Golf, followed by its rival, the Ford Focus, and then the Vauxhall Corsa (which will soon be replaced). And in fifth place? Well, obviously that is a bit more surprising: the Mercedes-Benz A-Class. So that is what we used to consider a prestige, a niche brand opening in the upper segment of smaller market volume; However, here we find that it surpasses the Nissan Qashqai, Mini and Ford Kuga.

The entry of premium brands into the mainstream has been one of the most intriguing trends of recent decades, and has made life more difficult for “volume” or major brands: Ford, Renault and Vauxhall, etc. The combination of mass sales and the higher price ordered by German prestige names means great profits.

Hence also the arrival of the new BMW 1 Series in response to the recently renewed Class A and, in fact, the new Audi A3 and (shortly) the VW Golf Mark 8. The BMW is also, in the manufacturers’ preferred expression Of automobiles. , “All new”, or close enough. The biggest change in the last two generations of Series 1 (the “BMW baby” made its debut in 2004) is the arrival of front-wheel drive. This was a good time for a traditional company (although not serious) like BMW. For as long as anyone could remember (well, since it stopped making bubble cars a lifetime ago), the BMWs were the archetypal conservative design: the engine mounted on the front and leaving the transmission to the rear wheels.

It had been the norm since the Edwardian era. Before cars like the Citroen Avant, the Mini and the Fiat 127 made the front wheel drive practical and safe, most cars were built with these same simple principles. They were cheaper to do because they were simpler and easier to repair in service. BMW and Mercedes-Benz maintained the old traditions until well into the 21st century, and still maintain them for larger vehicles (some also with a new four-wheel drive, of course). The Mercedes Class A passed to the front wheel drive a long time ago; Now BMW has followed suit. The small rear-wheel drive car is virtually extinct.

Does it matter? For most drivers, frankly, no, because they are not very interested in what is happening with the oily parts. Still, I will keep going.

The model now has the latest connectivity (BMW)

Front-wheel drive is safer, but it is necessary to get into trouble before its characteristic fail-safe driving behavior is necessary to avoid problems: rear-wheel drive cars were generally more deviated. If you think about the difference when you push a shopping cart around a corner in the supermarket, and when you drag it from the front to that same corner, you can see how dragging is a little more reliable than pushing, in terms of getting the vehicle to Go in the desired direction. Front-wheel drive also means the removal of the transmission tunnel that takes a lot of space from the passenger compartment, as it directs power from front to back. Therefore, front-wheel drive designs, all things being equal, tend to free more space for passengers, or for their luggage or both.

The BMW 1 Series certainly has more space than its predecessors, especially in the trunk (more than 20 liters in volume) and within more or less unchanged stereo proportions. Its handling is also orderly, but again, the effort put into electronic stability control and the good suspension meant that the old BMW 10 Series also had no real deficiency in that department.

The specification

BMW 118i M Sport

Price: £ 35,185 (as tested; range starts at £ 24,430)

Engine capacity: 1.5 liters of 3-cylinder gasoline, 6 sp manual

Power output (hp @ rpm): 155 @ 6,000

Max Speed ​​(mph): 132

0 to 60 (seconds): 8.5

Fuel saving (mpg): 49.6

CO2 emissions (WLTP, g / km): 150

The gasoline variants of the new Series 1 also adapt to the modern design of the three-cylinder engine, a unit of lower capacity, which means a good fuel economy and less emissions, which is turbocharged so that it can offer a performance when it is necessary. It works fine, but I still have my doubts about the longevity of a small power unit so pressured and highly stressed.

Nor will it be as smooth as a conventional four-cylinder engine, because four cylinders are easier to balance than three; So there is another example of how BMW is leaving behind some of its principles. Two-liter diesel engines maintain the usual four-cylinder configuration. They are out of fashion, diesel engines, but if you have to make high mileage, then they can still make sense, even in environmental terms, given the cleanliness of the latest designs, both in CO2 emissions and diesel particles. For transmissions, you can still specify a six-speed manual transmission, or a double clutch or other automatic gearbox.

For the rest, any driver of an old Series 1 or, in fact, a Mercedes Class A or A3 will be perfectly satisfied with what BMW has done with its compact model updates. The car now has the latest connectivity; It has a complete set of driver aids (although usually as extras), and you can specify virtually any degree of sportsmanship that your wallet can support. There is a choice of gasoline and diesel options, in addition to a high-performance derivative, the M135i xDrive with four-wheel drive and a variety of style, comfort and gadget packages. This can certainly inflate the price considerably. My test car, one of the small labeled 1.5-liter engines, a bit confusing, a 118i, had a list price of £ 26,155 (reasonable for a quality product) but shot at £ 35,000 when I had had some of the desired products. Packs installed: not so persuasive at that price.

The car certainly has more space than its predecessors (BMW)

The style is always a matter of taste, but in my opinion, the BMW has a more compound and distinctive appearance than its rival Mercedes-Benz, which is a bit bland apart from the great imposing grill. BMW has gone as far as it should in oversizing its characteristic “kidney” front end, as is the current trend, and the familiar lines of the Series 1 have become a bit more muscular and wedges. It is still recognizable as a BMW, and should serve the company well (its bases also appear in some sister brands Minis and the compact SUV X1). But even though it certainly looks like a BMW, and even drives like one, can a small hatch with a three-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive really be a BMW? Yes, if nobody really cares, as long as he has the “right” badge on his snout.

