BMO to Bishop Kukah: Stop stirring embers of religious discord

The Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has asked the Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, to stop stirring up the embers of the country’s ethnic and religious divisions.

In a statement signed by its chairman Niyi Akinsiju and secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said it came to this after the bishop recently during a sermon in Kaduna at the funeral service for a Catholic seminarian, Michael Nnadi of Good Shepherd Seminary, Kaduna, who was killed last week by suspected Boko Haram members.

“We are disappointed that a highly respected bishop who, together with his followers at the seat of the Caliphate in Sokoto, also flourishes in his faith, can go down so far that unnecessary divisions and tensions arise in the country.

“Perhaps we need to remind Bishop Kukah that his verbal attacks on President Buhari have the ability to polarize the country from a religious perspective. To the best of our knowledge, the President has focused on rebuilding the country in the key economic, security and anti-corruption areas.

“It is important to note that the followers of both religions lived together for a very long time and lived peacefully together as one people. The least that is expected of Bishop Kukah and other influential Nigerians is to preach peace and promote peaceful cooperation. Existence among all Nigerians.

“We want to use this medium to remind Bishop Kukah and other eminent Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari and his team have focused on rebuilding a country that has been hit by senseless corruption, a lack of infrastructure, and a volatile economy.

“With Buhari’s determination and commitment, things are changing for the better today, and the least that leaders in the position of Bishop Kukah and indeed all Nigerians are expected to do is to give their support,” the group said.

While condemning the illegal and cruel murder of Catholic seminarians and others by kidnappers, it says: “However, it is important that we as a people join together and support President Muhammadu Buhari and his government in these difficult circumstances.

“Instead of highlighting our differences, we appeal to Bishop Kukah to use his priestly position to promote understanding and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“We therefore urge the Nigerians to maintain their support for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in their quest to leave a country that all Nigerians can be proud of.”