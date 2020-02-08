BMC plans to complete the assignment of street vendors by the end of February

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to allocate parking spaces by the end of February, citizen activists fear that the implementation of this policy will be delayed if the street vendors’ union requests a poll. Even if the street vendors surveyed in 2014 have not yet been allocated a space, it is already time for another survey.

Almost five years after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted a survey of street vendors in the city, around 17,000 eligible street vendors still have to be allocated the parking spaces.

According to the Street Selling Act, the BMC must conduct a street vendor survey every five years, the last one was in July 2014 and the last one was due in July 2019. Of the 89,000 street vendors identified in the survey, the BMC carried out the survey. Of the 99,435 city traders surveyed in 2014, around 17,000 were declared eligible in 2019. The period for proving your eligibility has been extended to August 25, 2019. During this two-month extension period, civil society received another 2,235 applications. Seven Town Vending Committees (TVC) must now determine and assign the parking spaces for these street vendors.

Nikhil Desai, activist and member of the TVC in Zone 2, said: “Although the BMC has speeded up the process, it is already too late as the next poll should be carried out after July 2019. In the meantime, many districts have also faced opposition from residents who do not want a falcon zone on the streets outside of their place of residence. The final phase of allocation has to jump over all of these hurdles. “

A senior official who asked for anonymity blamed the lack of staff for the delay. “The finalization of the eligible street vendors for the affected zones from applications received by August 25, 2019 is ongoing. Only 15 to 20 percent of the work is pending, and we hope that the space allocation will be completed by the end of February unless a central level stay is planned, ”he said.