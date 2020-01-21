Blue Star was declared the winner by the jury chaired by the Honorable Justice Shri Dipak Misra, former Chief Justice of India. The Company has been rigorously assessed on several parameters, including the governance structure, transparency and disclosure obligations, among others.

On behalf of Blue Star, Shailesh Haribhakti, President; Vir S Advani, Vice-President and General Manager; and Vijay Devadiga, Corporate Secretary and Compliance Officer, accepted the coveted award in the presence of Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Honorable Minister of State for the Union, Department of Finance and Business Affairs, and the Honorable Shri Justice Dipak Misra, former Chief Justice of India, who presided as guests of honor at the congratulatory ceremony. In addition, Vijay Devadiga was also awarded the “Governance Professional of the Year” award.

Blue Star, with a rich heritage of over 75 years, has a governance framework that demands the highest standards of ethical and responsible business conduct. The vision, the Creed and the values ​​and beliefs of the company are all well aligned with its philosophy of governance. In addition, Blue Star has adopted several governance practices in advance, which underscore the importance that the Company’s shareholders and board of directors place on corporate governance and professional management. All of this has enabled the Company to excel in governance and win this laurel.

ICSI, in pursuit of its objectives of catalyzing a pervasive awareness of the need for good governance in the Indian business sector, instituted the “ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance” in 2001, which identify and reward companies with best governance practices. .

Vir S Advani, Vice President and General Manager of Blue Star Limited, adds: “All of us at Blue Star are proud to be recognized with this distinguished honor from ICSI. Responsible business conduct is an integral part of Blue Star’s way of doing business and the Company continues to strive to raise the bar and adopt the best governance measures in its category. I am pleased that this is the second distinction received by Blue Star in the past two months for having excelled in corporate governance and it is certainly very encouraging. “

In particular, Blue Star recently won the prestigious Golden Peacock award for excellence in corporate governance for the year 2019.