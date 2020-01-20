As a 21-year-old man, I’m certainly not particularly connected to the market that made the original Maleficent the fourth most profitable film of 2019. Anyway, the numbers spoke for themselves and inspired Disney to make a sequel.

I mention that Disney made Maleficent: Mistress of Evil as opposed to the director Joachim Rønning because the film is made up of the same sanitized and risk-free cinema that seems to permeate all Disney movies today, no matter what talent is behind the camera. It’s this conspiracy and blasé leadership that keep Maleficent: the exceptional cast of Mistress of Evil from shining as you would expect.

The film resumes in a light atmosphere about five years after the events of its predecessor with Elle fanningIs Aurora’s alluring decision as Queen of the Moors. It is courted and proposed by Prince Phillip, played by Brenton Thwaites in the original but here replaced by an equally indescribable Harris Dickinson, who hopes to unite his hometown of Ulstead with the neighboring Moors.

Not surprisingly, complications ensued quickly and, once again, Maleficent was hardly to blame. Despite all the threat Angelina Jolie try to bring to the role, the obvious sympathy of the film for her and her difficult situation makes it difficult to adhere to the tale anti-hero peddled. The main villain of the film is instead Michelle PfeifferQueen Ingrith, Phillip’s mother. Ingrith’s perverse nature is supposed to be a kind of twist, but the “clues” that the film drops for this purpose are more like slaps in the face.

After a disastrous attempt to bring the two parents-in-law together, Maleficent is forced to join a herd of similarly shaped fairies who have hidden in a cave. They are ostensibly led by a confused cast Chiwetel Ejiofor, who barely seems to be trying to make a living here, although the radical dreams of the conquest group on humans are prompted by Ed skreinIt’s Borra. The cave scenes last too long and are not helped by the ugliness of most of the makeup that actors are asked to wear.

Like so many films intended for children or the general public (large studios treat much of the two groups in the same way), Maleficent: the moral of Mistress of Evil is little more than a simple warning against extremism and advocacy for unity. It may be unfair to expect more depth from this kind of film, but the film’s artistic objectives are so fundamentally superficial and unoriginal in front of its contemporaries that it borders on the excusable.

No performance in the film is bad, per se, but the whole list of talents on List A seems to just be calling her most of the time – and who can blame them? It is not easy to offer significant performance in front of a simple green screen while being weighed down by a metric ton of makeup.

If you (or your children) enjoyed Maleficent, you will likely find value in his suite. Other than that, the reasons for recommending this film are surprisingly weak. That said, the special features offered here are robust with two extended scenes, four miniature “making” style documentaries, a fun collection of takes and a video clip for Baby Rexha“You can’t stop the girl,” which appears on the film’s soundtrack.